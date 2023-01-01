10 thousand Bahamian dollars to Euros

Convert BSD to EUR at the real exchange rate

10,000 bsd
9,291.09 eur

1.00000 BSD = 0.92911 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollars

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Euro
1 BSD0.92911 EUR
5 BSD4.64555 EUR
10 BSD9.29109 EUR
20 BSD18.58218 EUR
50 BSD46.45545 EUR
100 BSD92.91090 EUR
250 BSD232.27725 EUR
500 BSD464.55450 EUR
1000 BSD929.10900 EUR
2000 BSD1858.21800 EUR
5000 BSD4645.54500 EUR
10000 BSD9291.09000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Bahamian Dollar
1 EUR1.07630 BSD
5 EUR5.38150 BSD
10 EUR10.76300 BSD
20 EUR21.52600 BSD
50 EUR53.81500 BSD
100 EUR107.63000 BSD
250 EUR269.07500 BSD
500 EUR538.15000 BSD
1000 EUR1076.30000 BSD
2000 EUR2152.60000 BSD
5000 EUR5381.50000 BSD
10000 EUR10763.00000 BSD