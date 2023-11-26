10 thousand Brazilian reais to Georgian laris

Convert BRL to GEL at the real exchange rate

10,000 brl
5,522.40 gel

1.00000 BRL = 0.55224 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Georgian Lari
1 BRL0.55224 GEL
5 BRL2.76120 GEL
10 BRL5.52240 GEL
20 BRL11.04480 GEL
50 BRL27.61200 GEL
100 BRL55.22400 GEL
250 BRL138.06000 GEL
500 BRL276.12000 GEL
1000 BRL552.24000 GEL
2000 BRL1104.48000 GEL
5000 BRL2761.20000 GEL
10000 BRL5522.40000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Brazilian Real
1 GEL1.81081 BRL
5 GEL9.05405 BRL
10 GEL18.10810 BRL
20 GEL36.21620 BRL
50 GEL90.54050 BRL
100 GEL181.08100 BRL
250 GEL452.70250 BRL
500 GEL905.40500 BRL
1000 GEL1810.81000 BRL
2000 GEL3621.62000 BRL
5000 GEL9054.05000 BRL
10000 GEL18108.10000 BRL