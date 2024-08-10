10 thousand Brazilian reais to Georgian laris

Convert BRL to GEL at the real exchange rate

10,000 brl
4,888.63 gel

R$1.000 BRL = ₾0.4889 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.50200.5510
Low0.47110.4711
Average0.48490.5108
Change-2.54%-5.71%
1 BRL to GEL stats

The performance of BRL to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5020 and a 30 day low of 0.4711. This means the 30 day average was 0.4849. The change for BRL to GEL was -2.54.

The performance of BRL to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5510 and a 90 day low of 0.4711. This means the 90 day average was 0.5108. The change for BRL to GEL was -5.71.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Georgian Lari
1 BRL0.48886 GEL
5 BRL2.44432 GEL
10 BRL4.88863 GEL
20 BRL9.77726 GEL
50 BRL24.44315 GEL
100 BRL48.88630 GEL
250 BRL122.21575 GEL
500 BRL244.43150 GEL
1000 BRL488.86300 GEL
2000 BRL977.72600 GEL
5000 BRL2,444.31500 GEL
10000 BRL4,888.63000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Brazilian Real
1 GEL2.04556 BRL
5 GEL10.22780 BRL
10 GEL20.45560 BRL
20 GEL40.91120 BRL
50 GEL102.27800 BRL
100 GEL204.55600 BRL
250 GEL511.39000 BRL
500 GEL1,022.78000 BRL
1000 GEL2,045.56000 BRL
2000 GEL4,091.12000 BRL
5000 GEL10,227.80000 BRL
10000 GEL20,455.60000 BRL