Convert GEL to BRL at the real exchange rate

500 Georgian laris to Brazilian reais

500 gel
946.52 brl

₾1.000 GEL = R$1.893 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:41
How to convert Georgian laris to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Brazilian Real
1 GEL1.89304 BRL
5 GEL9.46520 BRL
10 GEL18.93040 BRL
20 GEL37.86080 BRL
50 GEL94.65200 BRL
100 GEL189.30400 BRL
250 GEL473.26000 BRL
500 GEL946.52000 BRL
1000 GEL1,893.04000 BRL
2000 GEL3,786.08000 BRL
5000 GEL9,465.20000 BRL
10000 GEL18,930.40000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Georgian Lari
1 BRL0.52825 GEL
5 BRL2.64126 GEL
10 BRL5.28251 GEL
20 BRL10.56502 GEL
50 BRL26.41255 GEL
100 BRL52.82510 GEL
250 BRL132.06275 GEL
500 BRL264.12550 GEL
1000 BRL528.25100 GEL
2000 BRL1,056.50200 GEL
5000 BRL2,641.25500 GEL
10000 BRL5,282.51000 GEL