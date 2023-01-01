500 Brunei dollars to Fijian dollars

Convert BND to FJD at the real exchange rate

500 bnd
834.88 fjd

1.00000 BND = 1.66975 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Brunei dollars to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 BND1.66975 FJD
5 BND8.34875 FJD
10 BND16.69750 FJD
20 BND33.39500 FJD
50 BND83.48750 FJD
100 BND166.97500 FJD
250 BND417.43750 FJD
500 BND834.87500 FJD
1000 BND1669.75000 FJD
2000 BND3339.50000 FJD
5000 BND8348.75000 FJD
10000 BND16697.50000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 FJD0.59889 BND
5 FJD2.99445 BND
10 FJD5.98890 BND
20 FJD11.97780 BND
50 FJD29.94450 BND
100 FJD59.88900 BND
250 FJD149.72250 BND
500 FJD299.44500 BND
1000 FJD598.89000 BND
2000 FJD1197.78000 BND
5000 FJD2994.45000 BND
10000 FJD5988.90000 BND