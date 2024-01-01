500 Fijian dollars to Brunei dollars

Convert FJD to BND at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = B$0.5884 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:47
FJD to BND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BND
1 FJD to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.58970.5923
Low0.58100.5799
Average0.58470.5853
Change0.88%-0.49%
1 FJD to BND stats

The performance of FJD to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5897 and a 30 day low of 0.5810. This means the 30 day average was 0.5847. The change for FJD to BND was 0.88.

The performance of FJD to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5923 and a 90 day low of 0.5799. This means the 90 day average was 0.5853. The change for FJD to BND was -0.49.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 FJD0.58838 BND
5 FJD2.94192 BND
10 FJD5.88384 BND
20 FJD11.76768 BND
50 FJD29.41920 BND
100 FJD58.83840 BND
250 FJD147.09600 BND
500 FJD294.19200 BND
1000 FJD588.38400 BND
2000 FJD1,176.76800 BND
5000 FJD2,941.92000 BND
10000 FJD5,883.84000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 BND1.69957 FJD
5 BND8.49785 FJD
10 BND16.99570 FJD
20 BND33.99140 FJD
50 BND84.97850 FJD
100 BND169.95700 FJD
250 BND424.89250 FJD
500 BND849.78500 FJD
1000 BND1,699.57000 FJD
2000 BND3,399.14000 FJD
5000 BND8,497.85000 FJD
10000 BND16,995.70000 FJD