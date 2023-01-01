5000 Bermudan dollars to Saudi riyals

Convert BMD to SAR at the real exchange rate

5,000 bmd
18,741.25 sar

1.00000 BMD = 3.74825 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 BMD3.74825 SAR
5 BMD18.74125 SAR
10 BMD37.48250 SAR
20 BMD74.96500 SAR
50 BMD187.41250 SAR
100 BMD374.82500 SAR
250 BMD937.06250 SAR
500 BMD1874.12500 SAR
1000 BMD3748.25000 SAR
2000 BMD7496.50000 SAR
5000 BMD18741.25000 SAR
10000 BMD37482.50000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Bermudan Dollar
1 SAR0.26679 BMD
5 SAR1.33396 BMD
10 SAR2.66791 BMD
20 SAR5.33582 BMD
50 SAR13.33955 BMD
100 SAR26.67910 BMD
250 SAR66.69775 BMD
500 SAR133.39550 BMD
1000 SAR266.79100 BMD
2000 SAR533.58200 BMD
5000 SAR1333.95500 BMD
10000 SAR2667.91000 BMD