1 thousand Bermudan dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert BMD to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bmd
3,735.20 pen

1.00000 BMD = 3.73520 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3633583.3450.9141.642711.3393518.78280.793367
1 CAD0.733487161.13250.6704021.204910.98239613.77690.581925
1 INR0.01199830.016357910.01096640.01970980.016070.2253620.00951908
1 EUR1.09411.4916491.187811.797291.4653820.55030.86805

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BMD3.73520 PEN
5 BMD18.67600 PEN
10 BMD37.35200 PEN
20 BMD74.70400 PEN
50 BMD186.76000 PEN
100 BMD373.52000 PEN
250 BMD933.80000 PEN
500 BMD1867.60000 PEN
1000 BMD3735.20000 PEN
2000 BMD7470.40000 PEN
5000 BMD18676.00000 PEN
10000 BMD37352.00000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Bermudan Dollar
1 PEN0.26772 BMD
5 PEN1.33861 BMD
10 PEN2.67723 BMD
20 PEN5.35446 BMD
50 PEN13.38615 BMD
100 PEN26.77230 BMD
250 PEN66.93075 BMD
500 PEN133.86150 BMD
1000 PEN267.72300 BMD
2000 PEN535.44600 BMD
5000 PEN1338.61500 BMD
10000 PEN2677.23000 BMD