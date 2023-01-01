1 thousand Bermudan dollars to Bahraini dinars

Convert BMD to BHD

1,000 bmd
376.500 bhd

1.00000 BMD = 0.37650 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 BMD0.37650 BHD
5 BMD1.88250 BHD
10 BMD3.76500 BHD
20 BMD7.53000 BHD
50 BMD18.82500 BHD
100 BMD37.65000 BHD
250 BMD94.12500 BHD
500 BMD188.25000 BHD
1000 BMD376.50000 BHD
2000 BMD753.00000 BHD
5000 BMD1882.50000 BHD
10000 BMD3765.00000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Bermudan Dollar
1 BHD2.65604 BMD
5 BHD13.28020 BMD
10 BHD26.56040 BMD
20 BHD53.12080 BMD
50 BHD132.80200 BMD
100 BHD265.60400 BMD
250 BHD664.01000 BMD
500 BHD1328.02000 BMD
1000 BHD2656.04000 BMD
2000 BHD5312.08000 BMD
5000 BHD13280.20000 BMD
10000 BHD26560.40000 BMD