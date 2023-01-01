Bahraini dinars to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert BHD to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
10,032.90 ils

1.00000 BHD = 10.03290 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:05
Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.24850.9221.6718218.3185844.0811.37261.34905
1 INR0.012012210.01107530.02008230.22004610.13930.0164880.0162051
1 EUR1.084690.291311.8132619.8682915.491.488721.46318
1 NZD0.5981549.79510.551494110.9572504.8870.8210210.806934

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BHD10.03290 ILS
5 BHD50.16450 ILS
10 BHD100.32900 ILS
20 BHD200.65800 ILS
50 BHD501.64500 ILS
100 BHD1003.29000 ILS
250 BHD2508.22500 ILS
500 BHD5016.45000 ILS
1000 BHD10032.90000 ILS
2000 BHD20065.80000 ILS
5000 BHD50164.50000 ILS
10000 BHD100329.00000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Bahraini Dinar
1 ILS0.09967 BHD
5 ILS0.49836 BHD
10 ILS0.99672 BHD
20 ILS1.99344 BHD
50 ILS4.98359 BHD
100 ILS9.96718 BHD
250 ILS24.91795 BHD
500 ILS49.83590 BHD
1000 ILS99.67180 BHD
2000 ILS199.34360 BHD
5000 ILS498.35900 BHD
10000 ILS996.71800 BHD