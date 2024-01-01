Bahraini dinars to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert BHD to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
9,755.14 ils

1.000 BHD = 9.755 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:50
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1331.4741.6650.96618.258
1 GBP1.17111.269105.511.7261.9481.13121.373
1 USD0.9230.788183.161.361.5360.89116.845
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BHD9.75514 ILS
5 BHD48.77570 ILS
10 BHD97.55140 ILS
20 BHD195.10280 ILS
50 BHD487.75700 ILS
100 BHD975.51400 ILS
250 BHD2,438.78500 ILS
500 BHD4,877.57000 ILS
1000 BHD9,755.14000 ILS
2000 BHD19,510.28000 ILS
5000 BHD48,775.70000 ILS
10000 BHD97,551.40000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Bahraini Dinar
1 ILS0.10251 BHD
5 ILS0.51255 BHD
10 ILS1.02510 BHD
20 ILS2.05020 BHD
50 ILS5.12550 BHD
100 ILS10.25100 BHD
250 ILS25.62750 BHD
500 ILS51.25500 BHD
1000 ILS102.51000 BHD
2000 ILS205.02000 BHD
5000 ILS512.55000 BHD
10000 ILS1,025.10000 BHD