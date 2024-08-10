Bahraini dinar to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Israeli new sheqels is currently 9.884 today, reflecting a -1.248% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -2.108% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 10.208 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 9.853 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 2.358% increase in value.