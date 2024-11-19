Bahraini dinar to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Israeli new sheqels is currently 9.929 today, reflecting a 0.256% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.385% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 9.979 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 9.764 on 17-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-11-2024, with a -1.700% decrease in value.