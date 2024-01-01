5,000 Bahraini dinars to Israeli new sheqels

Convert BHD to ILS at the real exchange rate

5,000 bhd
49,420.40 ils

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ₪9.884 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.158010.1580
Low9.54069.5406
Average9.80859.8369
Change2.48%0.46%
1 BHD to ILS stats

The performance of BHD to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.1580 and a 30 day low of 9.5406. This means the 30 day average was 9.8085. The change for BHD to ILS was 2.48.

The performance of BHD to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.1580 and a 90 day low of 9.5406. This means the 90 day average was 9.8369. The change for BHD to ILS was 0.46.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BHD9.88408 ILS
5 BHD49.42040 ILS
10 BHD98.84080 ILS
20 BHD197.68160 ILS
50 BHD494.20400 ILS
100 BHD988.40800 ILS
250 BHD2,471.02000 ILS
500 BHD4,942.04000 ILS
1000 BHD9,884.08000 ILS
2000 BHD19,768.16000 ILS
5000 BHD49,420.40000 ILS
10000 BHD98,840.80000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Bahraini Dinar
1 ILS0.10117 BHD
5 ILS0.50587 BHD
10 ILS1.01173 BHD
20 ILS2.02346 BHD
50 ILS5.05865 BHD
100 ILS10.11730 BHD
250 ILS25.29325 BHD
500 ILS50.58650 BHD
1000 ILS101.17300 BHD
2000 ILS202.34600 BHD
5000 ILS505.86500 BHD
10000 ILS1,011.73000 BHD