Bahraini dinars to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert BHD to CNY at the real exchange rate

1000 bhd
19251.70 cny

1.00000 BHD = 19.25170 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:01
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BHD19.25170 CNY
5 BHD96.25850 CNY
10 BHD192.51700 CNY
20 BHD385.03400 CNY
50 BHD962.58500 CNY
100 BHD1925.17000 CNY
250 BHD4812.92500 CNY
500 BHD9625.85000 CNY
1000 BHD19251.70000 CNY
2000 BHD38503.40000 CNY
5000 BHD96258.50000 CNY
10000 BHD192517.00000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bahraini Dinar
1 CNY0.05194 BHD
5 CNY0.25972 BHD
10 CNY0.51943 BHD
20 CNY1.03887 BHD
50 CNY2.59717 BHD
100 CNY5.19434 BHD
250 CNY12.98585 BHD
500 CNY25.97170 BHD
1000 CNY51.94340 BHD
2000 CNY103.88680 BHD
5000 CNY259.71700 BHD
10000 CNY519.43400 BHD