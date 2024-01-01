Bahraini dinars to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert BHD to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
19,099.20 cny

1.000 BHD = 19.10 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.160.9221.65918.951,503.131.361.345
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.22818.0750.0160.016
1 EUR1.08490.1511.79920.5431,629.471.4751.458
1 NZD0.60350.1160.556111.42905.8610.820.81

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BHD19.09920 CNY
5 BHD95.49600 CNY
10 BHD190.99200 CNY
20 BHD381.98400 CNY
50 BHD954.96000 CNY
100 BHD1,909.92000 CNY
250 BHD4,774.80000 CNY
500 BHD9,549.60000 CNY
1000 BHD19,099.20000 CNY
2000 BHD38,198.40000 CNY
5000 BHD95,496.00000 CNY
10000 BHD190,992.00000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bahraini Dinar
1 CNY0.05236 BHD
5 CNY0.26179 BHD
10 CNY0.52358 BHD
20 CNY1.04716 BHD
50 CNY2.61791 BHD
100 CNY5.23581 BHD
250 CNY13.08953 BHD
500 CNY26.17905 BHD
1000 CNY52.35810 BHD
2000 CNY104.71620 BHD
5000 CNY261.79050 BHD
10000 CNY523.58100 BHD