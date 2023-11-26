1 thousand Bulgarian levs to Norwegian kroner

Convert BGN to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
6,009.51 nok

1.00000 BGN = 6.00951 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Norwegian Krone
1 BGN6.00951 NOK
5 BGN30.04755 NOK
10 BGN60.09510 NOK
20 BGN120.19020 NOK
50 BGN300.47550 NOK
100 BGN600.95100 NOK
250 BGN1502.37750 NOK
500 BGN3004.75500 NOK
1000 BGN6009.51000 NOK
2000 BGN12019.02000 NOK
5000 BGN30047.55000 NOK
10000 BGN60095.10000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Bulgarian Lev
1 NOK0.16640 BGN
5 NOK0.83201 BGN
10 NOK1.66403 BGN
20 NOK3.32806 BGN
50 NOK8.32015 BGN
100 NOK16.64030 BGN
250 NOK41.60075 BGN
500 NOK83.20150 BGN
1000 NOK166.40300 BGN
2000 NOK332.80600 BGN
5000 NOK832.01500 BGN
10000 NOK1664.03000 BGN