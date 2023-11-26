500 Bulgarian levs to Nigerian nairas

Convert BGN to NGN at the real exchange rate

500 bgn
227,686.50 ngn

1.00000 BGN = 455.37300 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9141.642711.363351.518951.339350.79336718.7828
1 EUR1.094111.797291.491641.661881.465380.8680520.5503
1 NZD0.608750.55639310.8299390.924660.8153290.48296211.434
1 CAD0.7334870.6704021.2049111.114130.9823960.58192513.7769

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Nigerian Naira
1 BGN455.37300 NGN
5 BGN2276.86500 NGN
10 BGN4553.73000 NGN
20 BGN9107.46000 NGN
50 BGN22768.65000 NGN
100 BGN45537.30000 NGN
250 BGN113843.25000 NGN
500 BGN227686.50000 NGN
1000 BGN455373.00000 NGN
2000 BGN910746.00000 NGN
5000 BGN2276865.00000 NGN
10000 BGN4553730.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Bulgarian Lev
1 NGN0.00220 BGN
5 NGN0.01098 BGN
10 NGN0.02196 BGN
20 NGN0.04392 BGN
50 NGN0.10980 BGN
100 NGN0.21960 BGN
250 NGN0.54900 BGN
500 NGN1.09800 BGN
1000 NGN2.19600 BGN
2000 NGN4.39200 BGN
5000 NGN10.98000 BGN
10000 NGN21.96000 BGN