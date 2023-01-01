5 Bulgarian levs to Haitian gourdes

1.00000 BGN = 74.12170 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Haitian Gourde
1 BGN74.12170 HTG
5 BGN370.60850 HTG
10 BGN741.21700 HTG
20 BGN1482.43400 HTG
50 BGN3706.08500 HTG
100 BGN7412.17000 HTG
250 BGN18530.42500 HTG
500 BGN37060.85000 HTG
1000 BGN74121.70000 HTG
2000 BGN148243.40000 HTG
5000 BGN370608.50000 HTG
10000 BGN741217.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Bulgarian Lev
1 HTG0.01349 BGN
5 HTG0.06746 BGN
10 HTG0.13491 BGN
20 HTG0.26983 BGN
50 HTG0.67456 BGN
100 HTG1.34913 BGN
250 HTG3.37282 BGN
500 HTG6.74565 BGN
1000 HTG13.49130 BGN
2000 HTG26.98260 BGN
5000 HTG67.45650 BGN
10000 HTG134.91300 BGN