100 Bulgarian levs to Ghanaian cedis

Convert BGN to GHS at the real exchange rate

100 bgn
655.63 ghs

1.00000 BGN = 6.55628 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9141.642711.363351.518951.339350.79336718.7828
1 EUR1.094111.797291.491641.661881.465380.8680520.5503
1 NZD0.608750.55639310.8299390.924660.8153290.48296211.434
1 CAD0.7334870.6704021.2049111.114130.9823960.58192513.7769

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BGN6.55628 GHS
5 BGN32.78140 GHS
10 BGN65.56280 GHS
20 BGN131.12560 GHS
50 BGN327.81400 GHS
100 BGN655.62800 GHS
250 BGN1639.07000 GHS
500 BGN3278.14000 GHS
1000 BGN6556.28000 GHS
2000 BGN13112.56000 GHS
5000 BGN32781.40000 GHS
10000 BGN65562.80000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Bulgarian Lev
1 GHS0.15253 BGN
5 GHS0.76263 BGN
10 GHS1.52526 BGN
20 GHS3.05052 BGN
50 GHS7.62630 BGN
100 GHS15.25260 BGN
250 GHS38.13150 BGN
500 GHS76.26300 BGN
1000 GHS152.52600 BGN
2000 GHS305.05200 BGN
5000 GHS762.63000 BGN
10000 GHS1525.26000 BGN