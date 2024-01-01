100 Ghanaian cedis to Bulgarian levs

Convert GHS to BGN at the real exchange rate

100 ghs
12.62 bgn

GH¢1.000 GHS = лв0.1262 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:09
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Bulgarian Lev
1 GHS0.12616 BGN
5 GHS0.63080 BGN
10 GHS1.26160 BGN
20 GHS2.52320 BGN
50 GHS6.30800 BGN
100 GHS12.61600 BGN
250 GHS31.54000 BGN
500 GHS63.08000 BGN
1000 GHS126.16000 BGN
2000 GHS252.32000 BGN
5000 GHS630.80000 BGN
10000 GHS1,261.60000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BGN7.92644 GHS
5 BGN39.63220 GHS
10 BGN79.26440 GHS
20 BGN158.52880 GHS
50 BGN396.32200 GHS
100 BGN792.64400 GHS
250 BGN1,981.61000 GHS
500 BGN3,963.22000 GHS
1000 BGN7,926.44000 GHS
2000 BGN15,852.88000 GHS
5000 BGN39,632.20000 GHS
10000 BGN79,264.40000 GHS