5 Bulgarian levs to Georgian laris

Convert BGN to GEL at the real exchange rate

5 bgn
7.57 gel

1.00000 BGN = 1.51483 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Georgian Lari
1 BGN1.51483 GEL
5 BGN7.57415 GEL
10 BGN15.14830 GEL
20 BGN30.29660 GEL
50 BGN75.74150 GEL
100 BGN151.48300 GEL
250 BGN378.70750 GEL
500 BGN757.41500 GEL
1000 BGN1514.83000 GEL
2000 BGN3029.66000 GEL
5000 BGN7574.15000 GEL
10000 BGN15148.30000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bulgarian Lev
1 GEL0.66014 BGN
5 GEL3.30070 BGN
10 GEL6.60140 BGN
20 GEL13.20280 BGN
50 GEL33.00700 BGN
100 GEL66.01400 BGN
250 GEL165.03500 BGN
500 GEL330.07000 BGN
1000 GEL660.14000 BGN
2000 GEL1320.28000 BGN
5000 GEL3300.70000 BGN
10000 GEL6601.40000 BGN