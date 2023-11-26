20 Bulgarian levs to Euros

1.00000 BGN = 0.51130 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Euro
1 BGN0.51130 EUR
5 BGN2.55648 EUR
10 BGN5.11296 EUR
20 BGN10.22592 EUR
50 BGN25.56480 EUR
100 BGN51.12960 EUR
250 BGN127.82400 EUR
500 BGN255.64800 EUR
1000 BGN511.29600 EUR
2000 BGN1022.59200 EUR
5000 BGN2556.48000 EUR
10000 BGN5112.96000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Bulgarian Lev
1 EUR1.95581 BGN
5 EUR9.77905 BGN
10 EUR19.55810 BGN
20 EUR39.11620 BGN
50 EUR97.79050 BGN
100 EUR195.58100 BGN
250 EUR488.95250 BGN
500 EUR977.90500 BGN
1000 EUR1955.81000 BGN
2000 EUR3911.62000 BGN
5000 EUR9779.05000 BGN
10000 EUR19558.10000 BGN