1 Bangladeshi taka to Turkmenistani manats

Convert BDT to TMT at the real exchange rate

1 bdt
0.03 tmt

1.00000 BDT = 0.03170 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Turkmenistani Manat
1 BDT0.03170 TMT
5 BDT0.15850 TMT
10 BDT0.31701 TMT
20 BDT0.63401 TMT
50 BDT1.58503 TMT
100 BDT3.17007 TMT
250 BDT7.92517 TMT
500 BDT15.85035 TMT
1000 BDT31.70070 TMT
2000 BDT63.40140 TMT
5000 BDT158.50350 TMT
10000 BDT317.00700 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TMT31.54510 BDT
5 TMT157.72550 BDT
10 TMT315.45100 BDT
20 TMT630.90200 BDT
50 TMT1577.25500 BDT
100 TMT3154.51000 BDT
250 TMT7886.27500 BDT
500 TMT15772.55000 BDT
1000 TMT31545.10000 BDT
2000 TMT63090.20000 BDT
5000 TMT157725.50000 BDT
10000 TMT315451.00000 BDT