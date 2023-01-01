Bangladeshi takas to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert BDT to MNT at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
31151.20 mnt

1.00000 BDT = 31.15120 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:34
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Mongolian Tugrik
1 BDT31.15120 MNT
5 BDT155.75600 MNT
10 BDT311.51200 MNT
20 BDT623.02400 MNT
50 BDT1557.56000 MNT
100 BDT3115.12000 MNT
250 BDT7787.80000 MNT
500 BDT15575.60000 MNT
1000 BDT31151.20000 MNT
2000 BDT62302.40000 MNT
5000 BDT155756.00000 MNT
10000 BDT311512.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MNT0.03210 BDT
5 MNT0.16051 BDT
10 MNT0.32101 BDT
20 MNT0.64203 BDT
50 MNT1.60507 BDT
100 MNT3.21014 BDT
250 MNT8.02535 BDT
500 MNT16.05070 BDT
1000 MNT32.10140 BDT
2000 MNT64.20280 BDT
5000 MNT160.50700 BDT
10000 MNT321.01400 BDT