5000 Bangladeshi takas to Mongolian tugriks

Convert BDT to MNT at the real exchange rate

5,000 bdt
157,097.50 mnt

1.00000 BDT = 31.41950 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Mongolian Tugrik
1 BDT31.41950 MNT
5 BDT157.09750 MNT
10 BDT314.19500 MNT
20 BDT628.39000 MNT
50 BDT1570.97500 MNT
100 BDT3141.95000 MNT
250 BDT7854.87500 MNT
500 BDT15709.75000 MNT
1000 BDT31419.50000 MNT
2000 BDT62839.00000 MNT
5000 BDT157097.50000 MNT
10000 BDT314195.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MNT0.03183 BDT
5 MNT0.15914 BDT
10 MNT0.31827 BDT
20 MNT0.63655 BDT
50 MNT1.59137 BDT
100 MNT3.18274 BDT
250 MNT7.95685 BDT
500 MNT15.91370 BDT
1000 MNT31.82740 BDT
2000 MNT63.65480 BDT
5000 MNT159.13700 BDT
10000 MNT318.27400 BDT