Bangladeshi takas to Myanmar kyats today

Convert BDT to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
18,961.60 mmk

1.00000 BDT = 18.96160 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:10
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Myanma Kyat
1 BDT18.96160 MMK
5 BDT94.80800 MMK
10 BDT189.61600 MMK
20 BDT379.23200 MMK
50 BDT948.08000 MMK
100 BDT1896.16000 MMK
250 BDT4740.40000 MMK
500 BDT9480.80000 MMK
1000 BDT18961.60000 MMK
2000 BDT37923.20000 MMK
5000 BDT94808.00000 MMK
10000 BDT189616.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MMK0.05274 BDT
5 MMK0.26369 BDT
10 MMK0.52738 BDT
20 MMK1.05476 BDT
50 MMK2.63691 BDT
100 MMK5.27381 BDT
250 MMK13.18453 BDT
500 MMK26.36905 BDT
1000 MMK52.73810 BDT
2000 MMK105.47620 BDT
5000 MMK263.69050 BDT
10000 MMK527.38100 BDT