10 Bangladeshi takas to Myanmar kyats

Convert BDT to MMK at the real exchange rate

10 bdt
190.48 mmk

1.00000 BDT = 19.04760 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:50
Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9141.5189555.49110.79336783.3451.363357.14965
1 EUR1.094111.6618860.71280.8680591.18781.491647.82243
1 AUD0.658350.601727136.53260.52231354.87020.8975614.70697
1 PHP0.01802090.0164710.027372810.01429721.501950.02456880.128843

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Myanma Kyat
1 BDT19.04760 MMK
5 BDT95.23800 MMK
10 BDT190.47600 MMK
20 BDT380.95200 MMK
50 BDT952.38000 MMK
100 BDT1904.76000 MMK
250 BDT4761.90000 MMK
500 BDT9523.80000 MMK
1000 BDT19047.60000 MMK
2000 BDT38095.20000 MMK
5000 BDT95238.00000 MMK
10000 BDT190476.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MMK0.05250 BDT
5 MMK0.26250 BDT
10 MMK0.52500 BDT
20 MMK1.05000 BDT
50 MMK2.62500 BDT
100 MMK5.25000 BDT
250 MMK13.12500 BDT
500 MMK26.25000 BDT
1000 MMK52.50000 BDT
2000 MMK105.00000 BDT
5000 MMK262.50000 BDT
10000 MMK525.00000 BDT