10 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Algerian dinars

Convert BDT to DZD at the real exchange rate

10,000 bdt
12,177.60 dzd

1.00000 BDT = 1.21776 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:18
 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9141.5189555.49110.79336783.3451.363357.14965
1 EUR1.094111.6618860.71280.8680591.18781.491647.82243
1 AUD0.658350.601727136.53260.52231354.87020.8975614.70697
1 PHP0.01802090.0164710.027372810.01429721.501950.02456880.128843

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Algerian Dinar
1 BDT1.21776 DZD
5 BDT6.08880 DZD
10 BDT12.17760 DZD
20 BDT24.35520 DZD
50 BDT60.88800 DZD
100 BDT121.77600 DZD
250 BDT304.44000 DZD
500 BDT608.88000 DZD
1000 BDT1217.76000 DZD
2000 BDT2435.52000 DZD
5000 BDT6088.80000 DZD
10000 BDT12177.60000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 DZD0.82118 BDT
5 DZD4.10590 BDT
10 DZD8.21180 BDT
20 DZD16.42360 BDT
50 DZD41.05900 BDT
100 DZD82.11800 BDT
250 DZD205.29500 BDT
500 DZD410.59000 BDT
1000 DZD821.18000 BDT
2000 DZD1642.36000 BDT
5000 DZD4105.90000 BDT
10000 DZD8211.80000 BDT