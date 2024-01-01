20 Algerian dinars to Bangladeshi takas

Convert DZD to BDT at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = Tk0.9010 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DZD to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BDT
1 DZD to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.90460.9046
Low0.89560.8721
Average0.89980.8916
Change-0.14%3.03%
View full history

1 DZD to BDT stats

The performance of DZD to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9046 and a 30 day low of 0.8956. This means the 30 day average was 0.8998. The change for DZD to BDT was -0.14.

The performance of DZD to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9046 and a 90 day low of 0.8721. This means the 90 day average was 0.8916. The change for DZD to BDT was 3.03.

Track market ratesView DZD to BDT chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07990.7471.4921.620.93621.579
1 GBP1.20211.297109.0411.7931.9471.12525.929
1 USD0.9270.771184.0751.3831.5010.86819.992
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 DZD0.90102 BDT
5 DZD4.50512 BDT
10 DZD9.01023 BDT
20 DZD18.02046 BDT
50 DZD45.05115 BDT
100 DZD90.10230 BDT
250 DZD225.25575 BDT
500 DZD450.51150 BDT
1000 DZD901.02300 BDT
2000 DZD1,802.04600 BDT
5000 DZD4,505.11500 BDT
10000 DZD9,010.23000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Algerian Dinar
1 BDT1.10985 DZD
5 BDT5.54925 DZD
10 BDT11.09850 DZD
20 BDT22.19700 DZD
50 BDT55.49250 DZD
100 BDT110.98500 DZD
250 BDT277.46250 DZD
500 BDT554.92500 DZD
1000 BDT1,109.85000 DZD
2000 BDT2,219.70000 DZD
5000 BDT5,549.25000 DZD
10000 BDT11,098.50000 DZD