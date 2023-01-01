Bangladeshi takas to Belarusian rubles today

Convert BDT to BYN at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
29.75 byn

1.00000 BDT = 0.02975 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:27
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Belarusian Ruble
1 BDT0.02975 BYN
5 BDT0.14874 BYN
10 BDT0.29748 BYN
20 BDT0.59496 BYN
50 BDT1.48740 BYN
100 BDT2.97480 BYN
250 BDT7.43700 BYN
500 BDT14.87400 BYN
1000 BDT29.74800 BYN
2000 BDT59.49600 BYN
5000 BDT148.74000 BYN
10000 BDT297.48000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BYN33.61570 BDT
5 BYN168.07850 BDT
10 BYN336.15700 BDT
20 BYN672.31400 BDT
50 BYN1680.78500 BDT
100 BYN3361.57000 BDT
250 BYN8403.92500 BDT
500 BYN16807.85000 BDT
1000 BYN33615.70000 BDT
2000 BYN67231.40000 BDT
5000 BYN168078.50000 BDT
10000 BYN336157.00000 BDT