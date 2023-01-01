Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Aruban florins today

Convert BAM to AWG at the real exchange rate

1000 bam
1001.02 awg

1.00000 BAM = 1.00102 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:53
How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Aruban Florin
1 BAM1.00102 AWG
5 BAM5.00510 AWG
10 BAM10.01020 AWG
20 BAM20.02040 AWG
50 BAM50.05100 AWG
100 BAM100.10200 AWG
250 BAM250.25500 AWG
500 BAM500.51000 AWG
1000 BAM1001.02000 AWG
2000 BAM2002.04000 AWG
5000 BAM5005.10000 AWG
10000 BAM10010.20000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 AWG0.99898 BAM
5 AWG4.99489 BAM
10 AWG9.98978 BAM
20 AWG19.97956 BAM
50 AWG49.94890 BAM
100 AWG99.89780 BAM
250 AWG249.74450 BAM
500 AWG499.48900 BAM
1000 AWG998.97800 BAM
2000 AWG1997.95600 BAM
5000 AWG4994.89000 BAM
10000 AWG9989.78000 BAM