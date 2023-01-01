Azerbaijani manats to Norwegian kroner today

1000 azn
6371.28 nok

1.00000 AZN = 6.37128 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:46
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87521.085190.31561.487561.67170.964418.7414
1 GBP1.142611.2398103.1921.699641.910031.1019221.4133
1 USD0.921550.806582183.23251.37091.540590.8887517.2716
1 INR0.01107230.009690710.012014510.01647070.01850950.01067790.20751

Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Norwegian Krone
1 AZN6.37128 NOK
5 AZN31.85640 NOK
10 AZN63.71280 NOK
20 AZN127.42560 NOK
50 AZN318.56400 NOK
100 AZN637.12800 NOK
250 AZN1592.82000 NOK
500 AZN3185.64000 NOK
1000 AZN6371.28000 NOK
2000 AZN12742.56000 NOK
5000 AZN31856.40000 NOK
10000 AZN63712.80000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Azerbaijani Manat
1 NOK0.15695 AZN
5 NOK0.78477 AZN
10 NOK1.56954 AZN
20 NOK3.13908 AZN
50 NOK7.84770 AZN
100 NOK15.69540 AZN
250 NOK39.23850 AZN
500 NOK78.47700 AZN
1000 NOK156.95400 AZN
2000 NOK313.90800 AZN
5000 NOK784.77000 AZN
10000 NOK1569.54000 AZN