Azerbaijani manat to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Norwegian kroner is currently 6.218 today, reflecting a -0.383% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.745% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 6.253 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 6.151 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.522% decrease in value.