1 azn
6.32 nok

1.00000 AZN = 6.31913 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Norwegian Krone
1 AZN6.31913 NOK
5 AZN31.59565 NOK
10 AZN63.19130 NOK
20 AZN126.38260 NOK
50 AZN315.95650 NOK
100 AZN631.91300 NOK
250 AZN1579.78250 NOK
500 AZN3159.56500 NOK
1000 AZN6319.13000 NOK
2000 AZN12638.26000 NOK
5000 AZN31595.65000 NOK
10000 AZN63191.30000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Azerbaijani Manat
1 NOK0.15825 AZN
5 NOK0.79125 AZN
10 NOK1.58250 AZN
20 NOK3.16500 AZN
50 NOK7.91250 AZN
100 NOK15.82500 AZN
250 NOK39.56250 AZN
500 NOK79.12500 AZN
1000 NOK158.25000 AZN
2000 NOK316.50000 AZN
5000 NOK791.25000 AZN
10000 NOK1582.50000 AZN