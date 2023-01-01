10 thousand Azerbaijani manats to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert AZN to KZT at the real exchange rate

10,000 azn
2,717,120 kzt

1.00000 AZN = 271.71200 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRSGDEURNZDCADGBPAUD
1 USD183.3451.339350.9141.642711.363350.7933671.51895
1 INR0.011998310.016070.01096640.01970980.01635790.009519080.0182248
1 SGD0.74663162.227910.6824161.22651.017920.5923531.13409
1 EUR1.094191.18781.4653811.797291.491640.868051.66188

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Azerbaijani manats to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Azerbaijani manats

AZN to USD

AZN to INR

AZN to SGD

AZN to EUR

AZN to NZD

AZN to CAD

AZN to GBP

AZN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 AZN271.71200 KZT
5 AZN1358.56000 KZT
10 AZN2717.12000 KZT
20 AZN5434.24000 KZT
50 AZN13585.60000 KZT
100 AZN27171.20000 KZT
250 AZN67928.00000 KZT
500 AZN135856.00000 KZT
1000 AZN271712.00000 KZT
2000 AZN543424.00000 KZT
5000 AZN1358560.00000 KZT
10000 AZN2717120.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Azerbaijani Manat
1 KZT0.00368 AZN
5 KZT0.01840 AZN
10 KZT0.03680 AZN
20 KZT0.07361 AZN
50 KZT0.18402 AZN
100 KZT0.36804 AZN
250 KZT0.92009 AZN
500 KZT1.84018 AZN
1000 KZT3.68037 AZN
2000 KZT7.36074 AZN
5000 KZT18.40185 AZN
10000 KZT36.80370 AZN