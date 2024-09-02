Azerbaijani manat to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 283.788 today, reflecting a 0.144% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.336% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 284.848 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 282.314 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.438% decrease in value.