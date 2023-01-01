5000 Azerbaijani manats to Israeli new sheqels

Convert AZN to ILS at the real exchange rate

5,000 azn
10,987.50 ils

1.00000 AZN = 2.19750 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDINRSGDEURNZDCADGBPAUD
1 USD183.3451.339350.9141.642711.363350.7933671.51895
1 INR0.011998310.016070.01096640.01970980.01635790.009519080.0182248
1 SGD0.74663162.227910.6824161.22651.017920.5923531.13409
1 EUR1.094191.18781.4653811.797291.491640.868051.66188

How to convert Azerbaijani manats to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Israeli New Sheqel
1 AZN2.19750 ILS
5 AZN10.98750 ILS
10 AZN21.97500 ILS
20 AZN43.95000 ILS
50 AZN109.87500 ILS
100 AZN219.75000 ILS
250 AZN549.37500 ILS
500 AZN1098.75000 ILS
1000 AZN2197.50000 ILS
2000 AZN4395.00000 ILS
5000 AZN10987.50000 ILS
10000 AZN21975.00000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Azerbaijani Manat
1 ILS0.45506 AZN
5 ILS2.27531 AZN
10 ILS4.55063 AZN
20 ILS9.10126 AZN
50 ILS22.75315 AZN
100 ILS45.50630 AZN
250 ILS113.76575 AZN
500 ILS227.53150 AZN
1000 ILS455.06300 AZN
2000 ILS910.12600 AZN
5000 ILS2275.31500 AZN
10000 ILS4550.63000 AZN