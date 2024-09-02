Azerbaijani manat to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Israeli new sheqels is currently 2.147 today, reflecting a 0.512% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.210% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 2.172 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 2.134 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.297% increase in value.