1 thousand Aruban florins to Laotian kips

Convert AWG to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
12,344,900 lak

ƒ1.000 AWG = ₭12,340 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AWG to LAK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LAK
1 AWG to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12,396.300012,396.3000
Low12,336.600012,043.5000
Average12,366.896712,315.6211
Change-0.40%2.50%
View full history

1 AWG to LAK stats

The performance of AWG to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12,396.3000 and a 30 day low of 12,336.6000. This means the 30 day average was 12,366.8967. The change for AWG to LAK was -0.40.

The performance of AWG to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12,396.3000 and a 90 day low of 12,043.5000. This means the 90 day average was 12,315.6211. The change for AWG to LAK was 2.50.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4761.3517.9070.7610.9041.6061.307
1 AUD0.67710.91412.1310.5160.6121.0880.885
1 CAD0.7411.094113.2670.5640.671.190.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0820.07510.0430.050.090.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florins

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Laotian Kip
1 AWG12,344.90000 LAK
5 AWG61,724.50000 LAK
10 AWG123,449.00000 LAK
20 AWG246,898.00000 LAK
50 AWG617,245.00000 LAK
100 AWG1,234,490.00000 LAK
250 AWG3,086,225.00000 LAK
500 AWG6,172,450.00000 LAK
1000 AWG12,344,900.00000 LAK
2000 AWG24,689,800.00000 LAK
5000 AWG61,724,500.00000 LAK
10000 AWG123,449,000.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Aruban Florin
1 LAK0.00008 AWG
5 LAK0.00041 AWG
10 LAK0.00081 AWG
20 LAK0.00162 AWG
50 LAK0.00405 AWG
100 LAK0.00810 AWG
250 LAK0.02025 AWG
500 LAK0.04050 AWG
1000 LAK0.08101 AWG
2000 LAK0.16201 AWG
5000 LAK0.40503 AWG
10000 LAK0.81005 AWG