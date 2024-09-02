Aruban florin to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Laotian kips is currently 12,344.900 today, reflecting a 0.022% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.059% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 12,355.700 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 12,332.700 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.155% increase in value.