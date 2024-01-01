Convert LAK to AWG at the real exchange rate

5 Laotian kips to Aruban florins

5 lak
0.00 awg

₭1.000 LAK = ƒ0.00008142 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPAUDCADZARINRSGD
1 USD10.9320.7881.5021.36618.13683.4311.353
1 EUR1.07210.8451.611.46519.4589.4751.451
1 GBP1.2691.18311.9051.73323.016105.8781.717
1 AUD0.6660.6210.52510.9112.07955.5650.901

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Laotian kips to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Laotian kips

LAK to USD

LAK to EUR

LAK to GBP

LAK to AUD

LAK to CAD

LAK to ZAR

LAK to INR

LAK to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Aruban Florin
1 LAK0.00008 AWG
5 LAK0.00041 AWG
10 LAK0.00081 AWG
20 LAK0.00163 AWG
50 LAK0.00407 AWG
100 LAK0.00814 AWG
250 LAK0.02036 AWG
500 LAK0.04071 AWG
1000 LAK0.08142 AWG
2000 LAK0.16285 AWG
5000 LAK0.40711 AWG
10000 LAK0.81423 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Laotian Kip
1 AWG12,281.60000 LAK
5 AWG61,408.00000 LAK
10 AWG122,816.00000 LAK
20 AWG245,632.00000 LAK
50 AWG614,080.00000 LAK
100 AWG1,228,160.00000 LAK
250 AWG3,070,400.00000 LAK
500 AWG6,140,800.00000 LAK
1000 AWG12,281,600.00000 LAK
2000 AWG24,563,200.00000 LAK
5000 AWG61,408,000.00000 LAK
10000 AWG122,816,000.00000 LAK