5 Laotian kips to Aruban florins

Convert LAK to AWG at the real exchange rate

5 lak
0.00 awg

1.00000 LAK = 0.00009 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPAUDCADZARINRSGD
1 USD10.91780.7983081.526021.3708518.829883.33351.34195
1 EUR1.089610.869851.662751.4936820.51790.80021.46219
1 GBP1.252651.1496211.911571.717223.5871104.3881.68099
1 AUD0.65530.6014130.52313110.89831812.339254.60840.87938

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Laotian kips to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Laotian kips

LAK to USD

LAK to EUR

LAK to GBP

LAK to AUD

LAK to CAD

LAK to ZAR

LAK to INR

LAK to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Aruban Florin
1 LAK0.00009 AWG
5 LAK0.00044 AWG
10 LAK0.00087 AWG
20 LAK0.00175 AWG
50 LAK0.00437 AWG
100 LAK0.00873 AWG
250 LAK0.02183 AWG
500 LAK0.04366 AWG
1000 LAK0.08733 AWG
2000 LAK0.17466 AWG
5000 LAK0.43665 AWG
10000 LAK0.87330 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Laotian Kip
1 AWG11450.80000 LAK
5 AWG57254.00000 LAK
10 AWG114508.00000 LAK
20 AWG229016.00000 LAK
50 AWG572540.00000 LAK
100 AWG1145080.00000 LAK
250 AWG2862700.00000 LAK
500 AWG5725400.00000 LAK
1000 AWG11450800.00000 LAK
2000 AWG22901600.00000 LAK
5000 AWG57254000.00000 LAK
10000 AWG114508000.00000 LAK