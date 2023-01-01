Argentine pesos to Ugandan shillings today

Convert ARS to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
10,714 ugx

1.00000 ARS = 10.71350 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:55
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Ugandan Shilling
1 ARS10.71350 UGX
5 ARS53.56750 UGX
10 ARS107.13500 UGX
20 ARS214.27000 UGX
50 ARS535.67500 UGX
100 ARS1071.35000 UGX
250 ARS2678.37500 UGX
500 ARS5356.75000 UGX
1000 ARS10713.50000 UGX
2000 ARS21427.00000 UGX
5000 ARS53567.50000 UGX
10000 ARS107135.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Argentine Peso
1 UGX0.09334 ARS
5 UGX0.46670 ARS
10 UGX0.93340 ARS
20 UGX1.86680 ARS
50 UGX4.66700 ARS
100 UGX9.33399 ARS
250 UGX23.33498 ARS
500 UGX46.66995 ARS
1000 UGX93.33990 ARS
2000 UGX186.67980 ARS
5000 UGX466.69950 ARS
10000 UGX933.39900 ARS