1 thousand Argentine pesos to Ugandan shillings

Convert ARS to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
3,908 ugx

$1.000 ARS = Ush3.908 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:48
ARS to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

UGX
1 ARS to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.99094.2461
Low3.90773.9077
Average3.95004.0313
Change-1.98%-7.97%
1 ARS to UGX stats

The performance of ARS to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.9909 and a 30 day low of 3.9077. This means the 30 day average was 3.9500. The change for ARS to UGX was -1.98.

The performance of ARS to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.2461 and a 90 day low of 3.9077. This means the 90 day average was 4.0313. The change for ARS to UGX was -7.97.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4781.3490.90417.8621.30617.8620.762
1 AUD0.67710.9130.61212.0870.88412.0870.515
1 CAD0.7411.09510.6713.2360.96813.2360.564
1 EUR1.1061.6341.492119.7491.44419.7490.842

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Ugandan Shilling
1 ARS3.90770 UGX
5 ARS19.53850 UGX
10 ARS39.07700 UGX
20 ARS78.15400 UGX
50 ARS195.38500 UGX
100 ARS390.77000 UGX
250 ARS976.92500 UGX
500 ARS1,953.85000 UGX
1000 ARS3,907.70000 UGX
2000 ARS7,815.40000 UGX
5000 ARS19,538.50000 UGX
10000 ARS39,077.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Argentine Peso
1 UGX0.25591 ARS
5 UGX1.27953 ARS
10 UGX2.55905 ARS
20 UGX5.11810 ARS
50 UGX12.79525 ARS
100 UGX25.59050 ARS
250 UGX63.97625 ARS
500 UGX127.95250 ARS
1000 UGX255.90500 ARS
2000 UGX511.81000 ARS
5000 UGX1,279.52500 ARS
10000 UGX2,559.05000 ARS