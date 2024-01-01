Argentine pesos to Ugandan shillings today

1,000 ars
4,545 ugx

1.000 ARS = 4.545 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:11
Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.5331.360.92118.9521.34418.9520.787
1 AUD0.65210.8870.60112.3630.87712.3630.513
1 CAD0.7361.12810.67713.940.98813.940.579
1 EUR1.0861.6641.476120.5761.45920.5760.855

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Ugandan Shilling
1 ARS4.54484 UGX
5 ARS22.72420 UGX
10 ARS45.44840 UGX
20 ARS90.89680 UGX
50 ARS227.24200 UGX
100 ARS454.48400 UGX
250 ARS1,136.21000 UGX
500 ARS2,272.42000 UGX
1000 ARS4,544.84000 UGX
2000 ARS9,089.68000 UGX
5000 ARS22,724.20000 UGX
10000 ARS45,448.40000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Argentine Peso
1 UGX0.22003 ARS
5 UGX1.10015 ARS
10 UGX2.20030 ARS
20 UGX4.40060 ARS
50 UGX11.00150 ARS
100 UGX22.00300 ARS
250 UGX55.00750 ARS
500 UGX110.01500 ARS
1000 UGX220.03000 ARS
2000 UGX440.06000 ARS
5000 UGX1,100.15000 ARS
10000 UGX2,200.30000 ARS