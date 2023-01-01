Argentine pesos to Myanmar kyats today

Convert ARS to MMK at the real exchange rate

1000 ars
5951.96 mmk

1.00000 ARS = 5.95196 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.540951.370450.922118.24751.3489518.24770.806289
1 AUD0.6489510.8893540.59838611.84170.87540111.84180.523241
1 CAD0.7296871.1244110.67283313.3150.98431213.31510.588339
1 EUR1.08451.671161.48625119.78941.4629419.78960.8744

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Myanma Kyat
1 ARS5.95196 MMK
5 ARS29.75980 MMK
10 ARS59.51960 MMK
20 ARS119.03920 MMK
50 ARS297.59800 MMK
100 ARS595.19600 MMK
250 ARS1487.99000 MMK
500 ARS2975.98000 MMK
1000 ARS5951.96000 MMK
2000 ARS11903.92000 MMK
5000 ARS29759.80000 MMK
10000 ARS59519.60000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Argentine Peso
1 MMK0.16801 ARS
5 MMK0.84006 ARS
10 MMK1.68012 ARS
20 MMK3.36024 ARS
50 MMK8.40060 ARS
100 MMK16.80120 ARS
250 MMK42.00300 ARS
500 MMK84.00600 ARS
1000 MMK168.01200 ARS
2000 MMK336.02400 ARS
5000 MMK840.06000 ARS
10000 MMK1680.12000 ARS