Argentine peso to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Myanmar kyats is currently 2.209 today, reflecting a -0.007% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.560% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 2.223 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 2.209 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.250% decrease in value.