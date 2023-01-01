Argentine pesos to Belize dollars today

Convert ARS to BZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
5.71 bzd

1.00000 ARS = 0.00571 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:42
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874751.084690.2741.486231.671440.9641518.752
1 GBP1.1431811.23985103.1961.698971.91071.102221.4361
1 USD0.9220.806549183.23251.37031.541070.8889517.2893
1 INR0.01107740.009690320.012014510.01646350.01851520.01068030.207723

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Argentine pesos to Belize dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to BZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Belize Dollar
1 ARS0.00571 BZD
5 ARS0.02857 BZD
10 ARS0.05713 BZD
20 ARS0.11426 BZD
50 ARS0.28565 BZD
100 ARS0.57130 BZD
250 ARS1.42826 BZD
500 ARS2.85651 BZD
1000 ARS5.71303 BZD
2000 ARS11.42606 BZD
5000 ARS28.56515 BZD
10000 ARS57.13030 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 BZD175.03800 ARS
5 BZD875.19000 ARS
10 BZD1750.38000 ARS
20 BZD3500.76000 ARS
50 BZD8751.90000 ARS
100 BZD17503.80000 ARS
250 BZD43759.50000 ARS
500 BZD87519.00000 ARS
1000 BZD175038.00000 ARS
2000 BZD350076.00000 ARS
5000 BZD875190.00000 ARS
10000 BZD1750380.00000 ARS