1.00000 AMD = 0.09905 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:12
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Uruguayan Peso
1 AMD0.09905 UYU
5 AMD0.49526 UYU
10 AMD0.99053 UYU
20 AMD1.98105 UYU
50 AMD4.95263 UYU
100 AMD9.90527 UYU
250 AMD24.76317 UYU
500 AMD49.52635 UYU
1000 AMD99.05270 UYU
2000 AMD198.10540 UYU
5000 AMD495.26350 UYU
10000 AMD990.52700 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Armenian Dram
1 UYU10.09560 AMD
5 UYU50.47800 AMD
10 UYU100.95600 AMD
20 UYU201.91200 AMD
50 UYU504.78000 AMD
100 UYU1009.56000 AMD
250 UYU2523.90000 AMD
500 UYU5047.80000 AMD
1000 UYU10095.60000 AMD
2000 UYU20191.20000 AMD
5000 UYU50478.00000 AMD
10000 UYU100956.00000 AMD